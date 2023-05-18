The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) COO Buys $13,601.28 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) COO John J. Gochnour purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $13,601.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,761.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PNTG opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $366.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in The Pennant Group by 919.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 488,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 440,244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Pennant Group by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.