The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEBB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 173 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEBB traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99.15 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,555. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.95. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.50).

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

