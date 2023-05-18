The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.65

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.65 and traded as low as $33.97. The InterGroup shares last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 2,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The InterGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

