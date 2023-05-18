The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $292.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

