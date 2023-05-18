The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

CUBA opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

