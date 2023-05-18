The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $526.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 638,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 766.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 542,895 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

