The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded The Gym Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $1.28 on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

