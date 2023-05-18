The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 9,869 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

EL stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.06.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 522,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.