The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

