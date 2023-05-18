The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 21,143.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 329,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

