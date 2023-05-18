Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,034 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Texas Instruments worth $377,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

TXN traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $168.09. 1,566,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.