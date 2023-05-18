Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $174.50. 64,161,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,556,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $553.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.