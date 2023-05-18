Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £140.25 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £140.25 ($175.69).

On Friday, April 14th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £136.17 ($170.57).

On Friday, March 17th, Ken Murphy bought 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($172.93).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 269.30 ($3.37) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,693.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312 ($3.91).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

