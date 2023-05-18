Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $535.27 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $535.27 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003497 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,493,984,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,882,561,823,248 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

