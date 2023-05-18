Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.2 %
TME traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
