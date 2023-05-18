Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

TME traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

