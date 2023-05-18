Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 379,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

