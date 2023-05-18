Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.16. 90,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,994. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

