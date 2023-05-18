Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,923. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

