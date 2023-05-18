Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,527 shares of company stock worth $12,762,160. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 195,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

