Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

