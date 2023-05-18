Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. 1,439,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

