Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.91. 178,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

