Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

