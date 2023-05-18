Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $303,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

