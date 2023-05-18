Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.