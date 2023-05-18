Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $266,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

