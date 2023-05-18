Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.81 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $451.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.97 and its 200-day moving average is $502.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.