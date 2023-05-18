Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

