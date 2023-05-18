Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.44

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.44 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 143.86 ($1.80). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 607,788 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

