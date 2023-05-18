TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.61

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 45643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.08.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Belec sold 5,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total transaction of C$115,853.18. Also, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,812 shares of company stock worth $492,439. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company's stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

