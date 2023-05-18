TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.61

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 45643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.88.
Insider Activity
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
See Also
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.