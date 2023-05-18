Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Tellor has a market cap of $29.18 million and $2.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.20 or 0.00044553 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,281 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

