TD Securities Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOZ. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

MOZ traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.81. 344,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,916. The firm has a market cap of C$320.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$2.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

