TD Securities Cuts PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 182.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Ronald Smith purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$94,148.80.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

