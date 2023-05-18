Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.16.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

