Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $151.70. 974,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,987. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

