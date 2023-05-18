Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.73. 1,332,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,038. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $262.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.