Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,647,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,652.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $103.60. 955,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,470. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.