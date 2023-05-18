Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 810 ($10.15) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TATE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.15) to GBX 970 ($12.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.21) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.78) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 909 ($11.39).

Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 787 ($9.86). 1,201,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 765.04. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.49).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

