TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 214984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.50.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 29.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 250.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

