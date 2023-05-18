Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Target worth $81,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

