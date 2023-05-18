Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

