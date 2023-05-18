Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

