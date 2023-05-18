Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,674 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $91,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $12.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.95. 3,668,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,826. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.