T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock’s current price.

T Stamp Stock Down 2.5 %

IDAI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.97% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.