Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 121,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

