Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $30.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.54. 1,227,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $410.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.