Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,509. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $3,270,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Syneos Health by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.