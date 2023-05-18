Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,465 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $23,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wouleta Ayele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

