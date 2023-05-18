Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUPN opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.