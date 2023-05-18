Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -24.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

